Marvel’s Avengers Announced for Next-Gen, Free Upgrade Program Confirmed for PS4, Xbox One

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix today confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade program for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

This fall, the Avengers won’t just assemble on PS4 and Xbox One, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Marvel’s Avengers launches on both next-gen consoles alongside the machines this holiday season, and features a number of enhanced graphical features. However, the biggest news is that owners of the game on current-gen consoles, either digitally or on disc, can upgrade to the next-gen version at no extra cost. The game also features cross-gen support, meaning PS5 and PS4 players can enjoy co-op together. Same for the Xbox family of consoles.

In a PS Blog post, Crystal Dynamics confirmed they intend on using the PS5’s increase in power to deliver a substantial improvement over the current-gen version. Texture resolution, ambient occlusion, anisotropic filtering, and other graphical features are all getting enhancements. Meanwhile, new graphics features like stochastic screen-space reflections will only appear in the next-gen version. The next-gen version features both an enhanced graphics mode and a high framerate mode. When in high framerate mode, the game targets 60fps with a dynamic 4K resolution. It’s likely the Xbox Series X version has all the same features as the PS5 version.

Marvel’s Avengers launches September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X as a launch title.