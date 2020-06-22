New Command & Conquer Remastered Patch Released

The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection really gave fans of the original a wonderful experience. Today, EA has released a patch for the games that will help some quality of life. The patch comes from community feedback concerns. The update hopes to improve any frame rate stuttering players may have been encountering. On top of this, players can finally host private game lobbies and the in-game now has a panel to view player names, factions, team colors and status. A few other changes including the ability to mute chats, the ability to save and load custom missions, and lastly players can customize their playlist without actually launching into a game for the music. You can read our review of the game here.