Inti Creates Announces Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

The New Game Plus expo was expected to feature a big announcement from Inti Creates, but few thought it would be a new Bloodstained game. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 follows up on the original game with a revamped roster. It still features Zangetsu, but now features Dominique, Robert and Hachi — a corgi in a mech suit. Zangetsu looks to play the same as he did before, while Dominique evokes a bit of Bloodlines’ Lucarde by wielding a giant spear and has a high jump and mid-air attack with the spear. Robert is a gun-wielder and plays completely differently to any other mainline Vania-style character as his musket enables him to deal damage from long range at the expense of being vulnerable. He can evade attacks by laying prone and use hand grenades to deal out massive damage.

Hachi’s armor allows him to have the highest HP of the group and can traverse many obstacles without taking damage, but he is a large target. He is more of a brute akin to a beat-em-up as he is slower, but deals out more damage per shot. Like the first game, there’s more than one path through the adventure and the story will be told over the course of several episodes — with the first episode being the launch game. There will be several difficulty modes, including veteran and casual for those seeking an easier time.

Curse of the Moon 2 will be released “soon” for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Switch.