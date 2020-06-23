Puzzling Hearts Aren’t Broken in Catherine: Full Body Switch Trailer

It’s amazing the fanbase a nine-year-old game can have, but Catherine has been winning over and breaking hearts since it first debuted in 2011. The unique combination of a QBert-style puzzle game and dating simulator reemerged to much fanfare less than a year ago on PS4 and now that same “Full Body” edition will be releasing on Switch next month.

In a lead up to Catherine on the go, Atlus has today released a new trailer. Dubbed “Puzzling Hearts,” the trailer shows the commitment phobic Vincent navigating his way through the madness that has to be seen to be believed in Catherine.

Catherine: Full Body will be released on July 7 for Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game for PS4 here and watch the new trailer below: