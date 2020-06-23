Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Heading West Next Year

It was roughly a year and a half ago that a ninth instalment in the long-running Ys series, was announced to be on its way. And while Japan got itself a September release date shortly thereafter, questions remained as to when — if ever — fans in the west would get their hands on the game. Fortunately, publisher NIS America have confirmed their intentions to bring Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, to the west — the game releasing across PS4, Switch & PC next year.

Major delays aside, it would make it four years since the series’ previous entry, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, itself releasing in the west back in September 2017. That’s of course discounting the Japanese Vita version released even earlier, in July 2016. Monstrum Nox finds series protagonist Adol Christin stumbling into the game’s setting of the city of Balduq. An out-of-nowhere arrest and sudden acquisition of a new power and before long, Adol is teaming up with fellow Monstrums — beings that can banish monsters — to uncover the conspiracy and mystery alike as to what’s really taking place in Balduq.