Check Out Over Thirty Minutes of Upcoming ID@Xbox Games

With traditional conventions not being held this summer, smaller developers are having to find new ways to show off the latest progress on their upcoming titles.

In addition to showcases like Guerrilla Collective Live and the PC Gaming Show, the indie-focused division of Xbox has stepped forward to shine the spotlight on a number of upcoming Xbox One and Xbox Series X games from smaller teams. Featuring over thirty games across six videos such as Skatebird, Carrion and Super Meat Boy Forever, the ID@Xbox 2020 Summer Spotlight Series below seems to be just the start of a bigger push, with the blog post promising “more announcements next month.”

Keep it here on Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest news on upcoming indie games.