Marvel’s Avengers Main Antagonist, Co-op Details Revealed

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics today dropped fresh story, gameplay, and co-op details for Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is quickly approaching its September release date, which means its the perfect time to drop more details about the game. Developer Crystal Dynamics did just that during a War Table digital stream. The stream provided a detailed look at Thor during a new mission, the reveal of the game’s main antagonist, and some info about the co-op War Zones missions.

The Avengers go up against MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), the leader of AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics). Attempting to eliminate the Inhumans and discredit the Avengers, players will face off against the artificially mutated Inhuman. Capable of controlling any machine, players got a taste of his sadistic nature during the gameplay demonstration.

Co-op takes the form of War Zones, though they can also be played solo or with AI companions. These missions allow players to form teams with other heroes and live out their Avengers dreams. They are separate from the single player campaign, but character progress and rewards earned in all modes carry over throughout the game.

Finally, Crystal Dynamics provided some more details about customization. Every hero has plenty of combos, heroic moves, abilities, and signature movesets to unlock and play with. In terms of cosmetics, there are plenty of new and classic looks to discover. Some of these include Iron Man’s Original Sin costume and Thor’s Donald Blake costume.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The game will be a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.