Megadimension Neptunia VII Launches on Nintendo Switch

Megadimension Neptunia VII will be arriving on Nintendo Switch on their eShop on July 28 in North America and Europe. In case that news wasn’t grand enough on its own, the game will have a 20 percent off discount off the $29.99/£26.99 price for three weeks at launch. DLC created for the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions will also be available for purchase as add-on content except for Million Arthur which is no longer available on any format. More information about Megadimension Npetunia VII can be found in our review.