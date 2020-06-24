NBA 2K21 Will Feature Three Different Cover Athletes

Today, during the official launch of the NBA 2K TikTok Channel, 2K announced that NBA 2K21 will have three separate cover athletes. Anthony Davis was the one to announce the news on the premiere of the channel, as he was last year’s cover athlete. The new platform will be the go-to for fans to check out the latest information on NBA 2K21 and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the cover reveals. The covers will be released over the course of three days starting on June 30. New information for NBA 2K21 will be released each day leading up to the cover reveals that start June 30.