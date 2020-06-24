New Character Apan Joins Children of Morta in Latest Free Update

After a fairly meaty update of additional content last month, Dead Mage’s Children of Morta sees the debut of a new playable character in today’s latest add-on, the Bergsons’ House update. Described as being proficient in deadly mid-range strikes as well as helpful support for those playing co-op, Apan becomes the seventh playable character in the game — a character whose design originates from one of the game’s Kickstarter backers.

Alongside this, Bergsons’ House will see the addition of new story cutscenes as well as an additional thirty-two runes to acquire that are tailored to Apan’s unique support and offensive class. The free update is available now across all platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC.