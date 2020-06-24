Ninjala Hits Switch, Early Bird Story Mode Discount

Ninjala has been low-key hyped up quite a bit for the eShop. Combining bubble gum, melee attacks, and a Splatoon-esque art style, it manages to stand out while also wearing its inspirations on its sleeve. The multiplayer-centric part of the game is free to play, but the single player campaign allows you to hone your skills and offers up a story to enjoy for $9.99. However, early adopters can enjoy it for half-off taking it to $4.50. This is a pretty good value for anyone looking to enjoy some fast-paced action on the Switch either on your TV or on the go. In addition to the in-game story, there’s also an anime-style tie-in online to enjoy as well.