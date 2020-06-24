Online Arena Title Pokémon Unite Announced

Today, a brand new Pokémon title was revealed and while it wasn’t what many fans were expecting, it will certainly appeal to a wide audience. Pokémon Unite borrows elements from the online arena genre, similar to games like League of Legends, creating a brand new experience for Pokémon battles.

Teams play in a 5-v-5 format and win by gaining the most points at the end of the time limit. You can score by catching Pokémon and defeating opponents. There are no type advantages from the mainline series in Pokémon Unite but each character has its unique skills. This means a fair amount of strategy will be involved to secure victory.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start game available soon for Switch and mobile devices. It will feature cross-play support for users of either platform to play together. Read more about the announcement on the official Pokémon website and check out the presentation below.