Project Cars 3 Launch Date Revealed

Slightly Mad Studios has officially announced the launch date for Project Cars 3. Since the initial reveal, the date was slated for some time this summer. That date is now officially confirmed for August 28. Slightly Mad Studios did merge with Codemasters while this game was still in development. Project Cars 3 is heading towards being more approachable for casual racers while hoping to keep the simulation intact. Project Cars 3 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC with VR being available on PC.