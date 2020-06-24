Release Date Announced For Death end re;Quest 2

La Choara has been quiet these past few months but soon it will be ready for visitors. Death end re;Quest 2 will arrive in physical and digital format for PlayStation 4 and on Steam on August 25 in North America and August 28 in Europe. The Steam version will have the original Glitch costume for the game’s first character but this costume will only appear in battle, not event scenes or CGs. The Steam version will also have English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chines subtitles.

With this new trailer comes the announcement of certain collections available for purchase. Steam users can buy the Steam Deluxe Pack for $9.99 upon launch, which includes:

x2 Digital Art Books (Character Art Collection & Backgrounds + Concept Sketches Collection, 26 pages total)

x6 PC Wallpapers (x3 resolutions per design)

Original Digital Soundtrack (24 tracks)

Death end re;Quest 2 PC Theme

There will also be some Limited Editions of Death end re;Quest 2 ($99.99) for PlayStation 4 and Steam.

The PlayStation 4 Limited Edition includes the following:

PS4 Standard Edition Game

Death end re;Quest 2 Steel Game Case

“The Chronicle of Le Choara” Hardcover Art Book

Official Soundtrack

Wordsworth Dorm Bag

Death end re;Quest 1.5 Novel

Trading Card

Reversible Cover Sleeve

Collector’s Box

The Limited Edition for Steam includes the following:

Game Steam Code (sent via email)

Deluxe Pack Code (sent via email)

Death end re;Quest 2 Steel Game Case

“The Chronicle of Le Choara” Hardcover Art Book

Official Soundtrack

Wordsworth Dorm Bag

Death end re;Quest 1.5 Novel

Trading Card

Collector’s Box