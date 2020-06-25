Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wave 1 Summer Update Arrives Next Week

As June starts to wind down, players that are still invested in Nintendo’s island life simulator have been wondering what’s next with the current event, Wedding Season, coming to a close at the end of the month.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that there would be several free updates launching this summer, or “waves”, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the first wave going live on July 3 and the second arriving in early August. On this day, players will be able to use a wet suit to swim around and dive below their island, allowing them access to unique sea creatures that can be donated to the museum. Visitors will also be a key part of this update, as Pascal can be encountered while swimming and given scallops in exchange for mermaid-themed DIY recipes, while Gulliver will be wearing a new pirate-themed outfit, although it’s unclear whether his usual task or rewards will be altered in any way as part of this update.

Be sure to check out the trailer below for a peek at the next update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which our review called “by far the best Animal Crossing.”