Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Brings New Take on Tactical RPGs to Switch

The Switch has played host to many tactical RPGs, but none are quite like Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia. This little-known series has been under the radar for over twenty years, but even back on the original PlayStation, it was mixing up familiar RPG tropes in a new way. In May, a demo dropped for Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, a sequel to the PS1 original. While the game has a fantasy setting, there’s an effort to make the in-game world stand out thanks to the portrait art — which shows off the world and the wide array of colors used for the characters — making things stand out from the usual suits of armor and the like that you’d see.

Battle has several phases, with the first having to deal with managing your crew and preparing to see which does best in the circumstances you’re in. Planning is a big part of things because you can put some troops in certain terrain — like having mermaids stay in the water whenever possible, to help give your group the edge. The combat area is hexagonal, which allows you to surround foes easier than a normal grid-based structure and allows you to have more intricate control over where the spells land.

Anyone who grew up loving the original game will enjoy the sequel, but those who like tougher SRPGs like the original Fire Emblem games will enjoy it as well. The hexagaon grid format will be right at home for Civ fans, and players who enjoy focusing on the planning side of things and seeing that pan out during battle will love it. There’s a definite learning curve to it and if you prefer having your hand held during combat, you will have a tougher go of it here, but if you don’t mind dying a lot and learning with every run, you’ll have a blast.

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is available now on the eShop.