Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting An Anime Spin-Off Titled Edgerunners

It looks like The Witcher isn’t the only CD Projekt Red-led series that is getting its own Netflix adaptation. As part of today’s first Night City Wire stream, it’s been announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting its own spin-off anime, in the form of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Handled by Studio Trigger — perhaps best known for series like Kill la Kill (the studio’s debut, original work) and Little Witch Academia — Edgerunners is set to be a ten-episode, stand-alone anime that is not connected to the events of 2077. Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame, will also be composing the series’ score.

Though it is set in the same fictional city as CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game, Edgerunners centers instead around an as-yet-unnamed male character whom takes up the role of the titular Edgerunner — the in-world’s definition of a mercenary outlaw. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is scheduled for sometime in 2022 and will be streamed exclusively on the Netflix platform.