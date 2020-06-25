Deadly Premonition 2 Welcomes You To Le Carré

Well, only two weeks remain until the release of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the sequel to SWERY’s 2010 cult classic. And yet there’s still a lot about it that remains a mystery. With its latest trailer, however, we at least have a better showcase of one of the game’s settings. While one part of the game sees an investigation in Boston, series protagonist Francis York Morgan will be heading to Louisiana. Specifically, the rural town of Le Carré, seen in the clip below.

The tourism ad starts out highlighting some of the activities in down, such as bowling, hanging out at bars and restaurants, and even shows a little shooting action in a bayou boat ride. But then things begin to go south (pun not intended) as we start the get to the more surreal sights, insane murders, and even some supernatural stuff, before ending with a young Agent York. Very creepy, but it does still paint Le Carré as an interesting world we’ll want to explore on July 10, when Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise comes out for the Switch.