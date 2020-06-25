Details Released for Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online

Like most other major gaming events this year, Tokyo Game Show (aka TGS) is moving to an online format. Recently, the show’s organizers released a healthy amount of information detailing how the event will work. For starters, TGS Online will run from Wednesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 27. Vendors who want to participate will be able to sign up starting today, June 25.

While the show is running, publishers and developers will be able to present new trailers and updates for their upcoming games and services. TGS Online will also be hosting at least one e-Sports tournament as well as online round-table discussions covering many gaming topics. All of this will also be free to view on as-yet-unspecified streaming platforms.

Finally TGS Online will be hosting business matching systems for their exhibitors, which will help facilitate meetings and industry networking. Individual industry professionals can also participate in this system, but will have to pay some sort of fee for access. Those looking for more information can find it all on the official website.