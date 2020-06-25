Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Showcases the Game’s World, Characters, Story

CD Projekt Red today dropped a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 focusing on the world, characters, and story.

Those looking to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 were in luck today. As part of the Night City Wire stream, CD Projekt Red dropped a new trailer for the game. Comprised of footage from the game’s prologue, the trailer provides a look at Night City, V’s group of allies, and the mission they embark on. The trailer ends with a brief look at some gameplay.

In Cyberpunk 2077, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw aiming to acquire an implant that is the key to immortality. To acquire it, you’ll travel across Night City completing jobs, earning trust, and causing mayhem. Players can customize their V to play as they want. Furthermore, players make key choices that will drastically impact the story and world.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches November 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19. However, it appears that it won’t launch on Stadia until later. The game is backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.