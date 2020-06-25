Microsoft Explains How Games are Optimized for Xbox Series X

Optimized for Xbox Series X is a new indicator coming to all Xbox games, and Microsoft today revealed what makes a game optimized for their new console.

Xbox Series X is a new console, but also a new part of the Xbox ecosystem. While new games will launch on Xbox Series X, they’ll also be available on Xbox One consoles. Going forward, the team at Microsoft are using a new indicator on game boxes to distinguish what games are optimized for Xbox Series X

An optimized for Xbox Series X game comes in two flavors:

Brand new games built natively for the platform (ex: Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Older games rebuilt to take advantage of Xbox Series X (ex: Gears 5)

Of course, these categories aren’t limited to just first-party games, nor is there a checklist third-parties have to follow to acquire the indicator. Every developer can use Series X’s power in the ways that best fit their games. For example, Call of the Sea focuses on delivering accurate reflections with DirectX Rayracing. Meanwhile, Grid 5 wants players to feel speed with a 120fps option (at the cost of resolution). Finally, Gears 5 eliminates load times by placing heavy focus on the platforms new SSD.

So far, a multitude of upcoming games are getting the indicator with more likely to come:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Xbox Series X launches this holiday season. No word yet on pricing.