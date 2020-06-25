Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Physical Edition Marches into Stores August 25

About a month ago, an updated version of Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee launched for the Nintendo Switch. More of an enhanced port than a remaster, the game’s key innovations are mostly seen in load times and presentation. Its framerate has been increased to a solid sixty frames per second; its textures have been touched up, and the load-times are noticeably reduced across the board. It’s all good, standard stuff, but the game is currently only available digitally. Thankfully for fans of physical games, that’s going to change soon.

The physical special edition of Munch’s Oddysee will hit stores on August 25 in the US and August 27 in Europe. Those who purchase it will get the promised physical game cartridge as well as a keychain, a set of stickers, a collector’s box and a cool lenticular. Additionally, the game will soon get a free update adding French, German, Spanish and Italian voice options. The definitive version of Munch’s Oddysee is already here, but those who’d like to play with a little more style need only wait a little while longer.