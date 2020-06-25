Perspective-Based Puzzler Superliminal Heading to Consoles Next Month

Pillow Castle Games’ perspective-based puzzle game, Superliminal, will be heading to consoles next month, it’s been announced today. The game — which sees players placing objects at certain positions and distances to one’s self, so as to increase/decrease their size — will hit PS4, Xbox One & Switch on July 7. But this isn’t simply a console port of what’s come before, as the developers have stated that with this, comes the addition of new content in the form of achievements, hidden rooms, and other secrets to hunt down.

Superliminal was an enticing concept as an initial pitch and its first demo, though short, definitely intrigued. Needless to say, let’s hope that this promise of new content will help give Superliminal a second chance of life. Upon release last November on PC, we commented on the game’s unfortunate short run-time and general lack of challenge, despite its good first impression. Superliminal is available now via the Epic Games Store.