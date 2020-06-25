Tales of Arise Looks to Have Been Pushed Back Into Next Year

Ever since its reveal more than a year ago now at last year’s E3, we haven’t seen or heard much of Tales of Arise — Bandai Namco’s latest entry in the long-running JRPG series. Though it was originally slated to release sometime this year, with no specific date given — and with less than six months to go until 2020 ends — it may come as no surprise to read that it looks like the game will miss its formerly-vague target. Bandai Namco announcing today that the game has been delayed. Though it’s implied to be at some point next year, the company stopped short of officially stating Tales of Arise as a 2021 game now.

“Development on the title has moved steadily forward in 2020 as we overcame challenges along the way,” a statement on Bandai Namco’s website explains. “While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team. However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players.”

Though all we had to go on last year was a reveal trailer during E3 2019, the shift in art-style, gameplay (what little of it was briefly shown) and even the transition to Unreal Engine, was enough for us to denote Arise as one of our most anticipated games of this current year. Another interesting tidbit is that there’s no mention whatsoever of whether or not the game will remain tied to current-gen platforms, or may in fact now be cross-gen to release also on both the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. With 2021 likely to have already seen both next-gen consoles released, it’s a fair assumption to draw, if still speculation. But we’ll have to see where Tales of Arise goes beyond 2020. The game is currently confirmed to release across PS4, Xbox One & PC.