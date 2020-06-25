TMNT: Mutant Madness Announced

Kongregate is proud to announce their upcoming mobile game, TMNT: Mutant Madness. Developed by Chicago based studio Synapse, TMNT: Mutant Madness lets players explore the world of the Nickelodeon franchise like never before. Combining RPG and Idle elements, TMNT: Mutant Madness will have players build their own squad of heroes and villains to fight a new menace on the streets and sewers of New York. TMNT: Mutant Madness will be free to play on both Android and iOS in September. A statement from Tony Perkins, TMNT: Mutant Madness Game Lead at Kongregate inspires optimism that this game will be a shell of a time.

“We’re excited to reveal TMNT: Mutant Madness especially to longtime fans. Our team has been hard at work bringing these classic characters to life, knowing our players will appreciate the level of detail and heart we’re bringing to the game. From the Turtles’ sewer lair, to fighting the Foot Clan in the streets of NYC, to Krang in his Technodrome… This game was made by fans for fans.”