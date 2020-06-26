Bounty of Blood Brings its Old West Feel to Borderlands 3

The third DLC expansion for Borderlands 3, Bounty of Blood, is here. With its launch, fans can head out to an even more far-flung frontier and try out the space cowboy lifestyle. Players will travel to the town of Vestige on the frontier planet of Gehenna. Vestige’s sheriff has put out a hefty bounty on the ruthless Devil Riders gang, and it’s going to take the unique talents of a vault hunter to bring them in and collect.

Bounty of Blood can be enjoyed in a couple of different ways. The first is by using players’ existing characters as a natural extension to Borderlands 3. Alternatively, players can start a brand new character and jump right into it. The new content in Bounty of Blood includes: the new planet Gehenna, a new “Jet Beast” vehicle, the town of Vestige and the ability to modify it, new Crew Challenges, new Legendary Loot and new cosmetics.

Alongside the release of Bounty of Blood, the base version of Borderlands 3 received a free update which added a few new tweaks for all players. These include a level cap increase to level sixty, tweaks to Mayhem Mode 2.0 and adjustments to Takedown at the Guardian Breach gauntlet. These tweaks mostly include Guardian Rank skills, class mods and damage scaling. There are a number of smaller adjustments too; check out the official patch notes for more information.

Borderlands 3 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out our review to see how the game stacks up against its predecessors.