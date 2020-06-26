Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered gets Detailed Overview Trailer

The release of the remastered Crystal Chronicles is just a few months away now after multiple delays. In order to give players a glimpse into what to expect, a detailed overview trailer was launched which includes main features and some brand new mechanics. Key features include an expanded character customization, details on how to use magic in dungeons and how multiplayer can lead to much more powerful teams.

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered is aiming to release on August 27. Check out the detailed overview trailer below: