Funko Reveals Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Figures

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is continuing its jumpscares with a new title sometime in 2020 titled– Security Breach. This is supposedly set during the 80’s as it features plenty of retro designs, a popular mall, and a glam rock aesthetic. Today, Funko has revealed new figures for the upcoming game.

Since not all the details are known about what to expect from Security Breach, perhaps these collectibles shed some light. Action figures of Vanny, Freddy, Chica, Roxanne and Montgomery show them with instruments and themed ensembles. There are also Mystery Minis to collect with various color schemes and some coming flocked, glowing, glittery and metallic.

Have a look at the collectibles below and check out GameStop and Walmart for pre-orders. Watch over your shoulder for more FNaF news.