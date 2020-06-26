Inti Creates Announces Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Azure Striker Gunvolt came out of nowhere in 2014 to deliver one of the fastest-paced and inventive takes on a Mega Man-esque action-platformer in ages. The unique world and more unique UI design and Dutch angles being used for the game perspective helped it stand out. Two years later, the sequel added an even faster pace thanks to the addition of Copen as a playable character, and a couple of 8-bit-inspired games in Mighty Gunvolt and especially Mighty Gunvolt Burst took things to a new level. Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX was the most recent forray into this world and was good – but didn’t quite feel as finely-tuned as the others.

Today, Inti Creates announced that a third mainline entry in the Gunvolt series is set for release. Many expected this announcement during the recent digital showcase, but now we’re getting our first look at the game – which adds another playable character to the mix. While not named in the trailer, a female protagonist comes in and slices and dices foes – and Gunvolt himself remains blaster-based. This adds a Mega Man Zero-esque flavor to things as you’ll now have a long-range blaster and short-range blade-based character to use. Gunvolt 3 will be releasaed on the Switch – but the release window isn’t known yet. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game’s release as it draws closer.