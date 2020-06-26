Netflix Shows Off Teaser for The Cuphead Show

Netflix has been on a roll with video game-related programming with the likes of Witcher, Castlevania, Skylanders and more. They now have a Cuphead series in the works and a teaser was just released.

There isn’t much story revealed or how the series will progress episode to episode. But we do get to meet the voices of Cuphead and Mugman along with some of the development team. It features a couple of clips and behind-the-scenes looks to bring this wacky, beloved video game to life in a new way. No release date yet but it’s listed as coming soon.

Cuphead was a huge hit for Studio MDHR and has found lasting success with its challenging levels, new content and appealing art design. Have a look at the Netflix tease below and stay tuned for more information.