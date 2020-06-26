The Last of Us Part II Sells Four Million Copies in First Three Days

There was an undeniably huge amount of anticipation building for the sequel to Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic game since its announcement back in 2016.

Now that The Last of Us Part II finally launched last week, there was some curiosity surrounding how all that excitement would translate into purchased copies of the games, particularly when taking into account all of the leaks and controversy leading up to its release. Earlier today, PlayStation shared on their blog that The Last of Us Part II surpassed four million copies sold as of June 21, making it the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive to date. With the PlayStation 5 only a matter of months away, The Last of Us Part II may be able to retain that title as Sony shifts the focus of their first-party exclusives towards the next generation.

For more on The Last of Us Part II, be sure to check out our review, which calls it a “gripping tale from start to finish.”