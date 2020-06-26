Towaga: Among Shadows Blasts Onto Steam in July

Towaga: Among Shadows was one of the first games to debut on Apple Arcade last year, and while it seems to have made quite the notable impression on subscribers there, its twin-stick arcade action definitely deserves a wider audience as well. So thankfully, Noodlecake and developers Sunnyside Games have announced that they’re ready to bring the game to Steam next month. You can check out the most recent trailer below, which lets you know just what kind of action you’ll be in for.

Towaga’s story sees you playing as Chimù, who uses massive beams of light to blast away the Legion of Darkness advancing on him and his island. Things start out with players in a fixed position, but then levels where Chimù flies around shake things up a bit, as you fight across more than seventy stages and gather loads of unlockables and upgrades. With some nice and intense gameplay and a style inspired by the likes of Genndy Tartakovsky, Towaga: Among Shadows should easily appeal to the hardcore crowd with it comes to Steam on July 14, with a PS4 release due later in the Summer.