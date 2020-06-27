Nintendo Minute Shares the Creative Angle of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s a lot to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But when running low on ideas or wanting to do things with friends, there are a lot of creative ways to spend ones time. This week on Nintendo Minute Kit and Krysta show how they made mini-movies in New Horizons with unique decorations, outfits and more. It’s a little inspiration for those who might be lacking ideas between updates, and gives them some crazy new ways to come up with new themes to fit wild ideas.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below: