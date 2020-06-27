Release Date Revealed For Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

At least week’s New Game Plus Expo, viewers were treated to a surprise when a sequel to Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon was announced, giving us what should hopefully be a quality follow-up to Bloodstained’s 8-bit-styled spin-off. And now at BitSummit Gaiden, developers Inti Creates surprised us even further by revealing the game’s release date, letting us know that we only have two weeks until Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 hits digital storefronts.

Accompanying this news is…well, arguably more of an extended trailer than a flat-out new trailer. As seen below, it starts out with footage from the initial world premiere trailer, until we get to some new additions. Namely, the fact that previous Curse of the Moon characters Miriam, Alfred, and Gebel will be joining as playable characters as well. Aside from their gameplay being shown off now, we also get a quick glimpse of the local co-op gameplay the previous version of the trailer only hinted at. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will come to all current major platforms on July 10, so fans of the series will have a lot to celebrate very soon.