Square Enix Planning to Announce ‘Several’ New Games in July, August

Even without E3, this past month has seen plenty of new gaming announcements, with Square Enix making several appearances including this past week’s War Table stream for Marvel’s Avengers and the recent debuts of Project Athia and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

After a busy month, it doesn’t sound like the Japanese publisher has any plans to hold back on new game announcements for the summer months ahead. During a recent stockholders meeting, Square Enix commented that they will not be hosting their own event as game assets were not ready during the traditional early June window that E3 was originally scheduled for. However, Square Enix will continue to announce new titles “as timing permits”, adding that “several will debut around July to August”, which is promising news for fans of the Final Fantasy publisher.

