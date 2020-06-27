Super Nintendo World Officially Delayed Opening in Japan

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise given the current worldwide situations, but it was officially announced today that Super Nintendo World will be delaying their opening. Originally planned to open in Summer, the addition to Universal Studios Japan has been pushed back potentially as far as 2021 before it gets an official opening. Given that the Tokyo Olympics were also pushed out to 2021 right now, this change makes a lot of sense especially in regards to park-goers health. It’s a shame that people won’t be able to visit for even longer, but hopefully all the cool photos we’ve seen from the outside will still coming in so excited fans can dream of the day it opens up for real.

The official Japanese post on the delay can be seen right here.