Secretlab Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Themed Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs are all the rage, being stylish and surprisingly diverse in features. One of the best in the business has teamed up with another juggernaut to offer something spectacular. Secretlab has joined forces with CD Projekt RED to create a very appealing new themed chair for those looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077.

This beautifully designed chair features a yellow and black set with the Cyberpunk logo on the front. That is not the best part, though, as it also has the red mechanical demon Samurai logo on the back.

Unfortunately, within a couple of hours of being announced and ready for pre-order, the chair was completely sold out. You will be able to get on a mailing list in hopes of snagging one in the future when it launches. They will be opening up additional priority pre-orders starting June 29.