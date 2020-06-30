Damian Lillard Announced as First of Three Cover Athletes for NBA 2K21

Today, 2K has announced the cover athlete for the current generation for NBA 2K21. Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard will dawn the cover for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Few players match his versatility on the court and even less can take a game over in the final minutes. “This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” said Lillard. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.” The cover athletes for the Legend Edition and the Next Generation version of NBA 2K21 will be revealed over the next few days.