Dreams Adds Free PSVR Expansion Inside The Box Next Month

Since Dreams fully launched back in February, players have created thousands of playable experiences across a variety of genres that have shown off the impressive range that is possible within Media Molecule’s game creation system.

Now, the British studio is looking to expand the capabilities of Dreams for PlayStation VR owners, as a new free expansion titled Inside The Box will be added to the game on July 22 that introduces full VR support. Featuring new tutorials for creators, PlayStation Move controller support and multiple playable VR experiences created by Media Molecule that will be available on day one, Dreams is continuing to increase its already staggering potential for user generated content.

Be sure to check out the brief teaser below, as well as our full review of Dreams, which is available now on PS4.