Pre-Orders Now Live for Two New Evercade Cartridges

The Evercade is the latest gaming device with a focus on retro classics. However, unlike “mini” consoles, it lets players expand their library with carts! Two new cartridges are coming soon and are now up for pre-order.

The two carts in question are The Oliver Twins Collection and the Xeno Crisis/Tanglewood dual cartridge. Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood are two modern indie releases which fit right in with the retro aesthetic. As for The Oliver Twins Collection, it’s packed with eleven titles. You can check out the full list of included games here. As usual, each one costs $19.99.

Curious where you can pre-order one or both carts? Check Evercade’s post which provides a list of retailers.