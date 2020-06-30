Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris Gets New Gameplay Trailer

The Sword Art Online novel series has led to not only a popular anime series, but also many video games over the past ten years. We have seen many action RPGs come from the series in various forms, now it looks like we’re getting a mix of not only group combat, but also massive boss battles. This game allows for up to four AI and real-life partners to battle giant foes – very much like a Monster Hunter game. Lycoris features an emphasis on defense, with proper timing enabling you to get rewards for not only guarding at the right time, but countering them and using team assaults to deal out massive damage. We’ll get a chance to see how Alicization Lycoris plays when the final game is released on Steam, Xbox One, and PS4 on July 10.