The Wonderful 101 Remastered Hits Retail Shelves Today

The Wonderful 101 was one of the Wii U’s finest showcases for the hardware – but never reached its full potential due to the low install base of the platform. In late May, a remastered version with a revamped control setup and improved texture quality was released on the Switch, PC, and PS4 digitally. Now, you can get the PS4 and Switch versions physically at retail stores across North America.

The digital and physical versions each sell for $39.99 – so if you want to save on storage space for the Switch version, the physical version is the way to go. This will be the first time the game is available physically for anything other than a Nintendo platform, and if you want a top-shelf Platinum Games experience full of action and insanity, look no further than The Wonderful 101 Remastered.