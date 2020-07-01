Crysis Remastered Delayed on all Platforms, Gameplay Trailer Also Delayed

Crytek today delayed Crysis Remastered on all platforms, and pushed back the gameplay reveal trailer as well.

Those hoping to wear a nanosuit once again will have to wait a little longer. Initially, the gameplay reveal trailer was to launch today and contain a release date. However, all that has been pushed back to an unknown date.

Taking to Twitter, Crytek confirmed the delay is due to them wanting time to further polish the game. The delay will be for a few weeks, and affects all platforms.

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

While it’s not too odd to delay a game given events going on in the world, it is weird to delay a trailer the developer hyped up just two days ago. It’s especially weird considering the original release date, screenshots, and the trailer leaked online via the official Xbox site (Microsoft has since taken it down). We’ll just have to wait and see what Crytek has in store for players.

Crysis Remastered launches sometime this year on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. We’ll let you know if Crytek makes any new announcements regarding the game.