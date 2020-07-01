Otome Visual Novel Cafe Rouge Now Available on PC

Cafe Rouge came to Kickstarter late last year. This gorgeous otome visual novel found funding easily and has just launched on PC.

The story follows a woman named Iris who just started working at a new part time job. Things quickly spin out of control as this cafe is anything but average. There are multiple male love interests and endings to uncover.

Folks can pick it up on Steam for $19.99 (for Windows and Mac) or play via the CloudNovel website for free. Yes, the developer decided that the game would be fully playable on their site at no cost. This is a great way to demo the title out, or to play on mobile.