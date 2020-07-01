Recompile Set for Next-Gen Release Alongside Steam

Metroidvanias aren’t anything new in theory – but one dimension we haven’t seen many in is the third. The past 20 years have seen countless 2D entries in this sub-genre, but 3D entries have been neglected. We’ve seen games like ReCore attempt to execute it to mixed results. Now, Phigames is setting to blend Metroidvania action with a futuristic cybernetic setting akin to Rez with Recompile.

The game’s publisher, Dear Villagers announced today that in addition to the game’s Steam release that was already known, it will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Using 3D platforming, combat, and some hacking, you’ll be able to overcome obstacles and enemies throughout the Mainframe. Recompile is set for a 2020 release and looks quite promising. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it as the release draws closer. You can wishlist the game on Steam now as well if you would like.