REZ PLZ Gets Release Date Alongside Trailer

REZ PLZ offers up a new perspective on puzzle-platforming with the usual brother mechanic from days gone by – but with some key differences. You’re in control of two wizard brothers who must battle enemies and encounter traps that require you to sacrifice one of the brothers to progress. You can tackle the game’s challenges solo or in local co-op and while death is usually permanent in games like this, here, you’re brought back to life with a magical scroll. You’ll be burned, sliced, and eaten throughout the adventure – but can overcome the odds by finding new spells and abilities. REZ PLZ launches on the Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on July 15 and Switch and PC pre-orders begin now, with Switch users able to get it for an early-bird $11.99 and Xbox One pre-orders starting on July 3.