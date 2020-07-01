RPG Maker MV Hits PS4, Switch on September 8

RPG Maker MV has been out for quite a while on PC – but now the long-running RPG crafting toolset is coming to consoles with a PlayStation 4 and Switch release this fall. If you want to enjoy the creation suite now, you can get it for $15.99 as part of the Steam summer sale – and a part of a Degica games bundle as well. The console version will be available both digitally and physically, with a physical version available in two types via the NIS America site. The standard edition gets you the game on either a cart on a disc for $49.99, while the limited edition is $59.99 and gets you an OST, a special collector’s box, and a creator’s log for the game.

This will be the first time an RPG Maker game has hit the Switch, and the second one on a Nintendo platform after RPG Maker FES on the 3DS. When it comes to consoles, the series has a rich history on PlayStation as the debut entry on that platform offered the most robust RPG creation tools seen on consoles to that point, and the series continued on throughout the PS2 era. We’ll be keeping an eye on the console versions ahead of their September 8 release date.