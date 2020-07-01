SamSho’s Nakoruru Joins AFK Arena

The Samurai Shodown series has been a premiere weapons-based fighter for over 25 years, and now one of its most iconic characters is crossing over. The popular Lilith Games’ mobile RPG AFK Arena is gaining some SNK-led support with the addition of the animal-loving Nakoruru. This isn’t the first time the Samurai Shodown franchise has been featured in an RPG, but it is the first time it’s been featured in a mobile one. AFK Arena is free to play and was nominated for Google’s Play’s Best of 2019 Users’s Choice Best Game award.