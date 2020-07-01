Trails of Cold Steel III Brings the Fight to the Switch Today

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has come to the Switch at last, enabling fans to take Class VII with them wherever they go. This is largely the same version of the game that fans have been enjoying on the PC and PlayStation 4, but there is a small difference in terms of extra content. The Switch version of Trails of Cold Steel III comes with 26 bonus cosmetic DLC items, allowing fans playing on the platform to customize their characters a bit more right away.

The game is available both digitally and physically, but the physical version is probably the better deal for collectors. This “Extracurricular Edition” comes with Trails of Cold Steel III, a twenty-page artbook, an animated lenticular card and reverse cover art for the game case. For those who aren’t sure if they’d like to run out and buy just yet, a demo is available on the eShop, and checking out our review can provide a good snapshot of the game’s overall quality.

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.