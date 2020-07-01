Worms Rumble Brings Real-Time Action to PC, PlayStation Consoles

The Worms series has long been known as a turn-based game across its many PC and console released. Today, Team17 announced the next entry in the series – one that brings real-time action to the franchise for the first time. With running, jumping and tons of shooting across many real world-inspired environments, Worms Rumble brings death match and battle royal content to the mix in large, open maps.

The game will support up to 32-player action and has cross-platform play between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC users. It looks quite promising and may be the perfect gateway game for folks who haven’t played a Worms game yet. Worms Rumble has an open beta you can sign up for now to enjoy when that goes live, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.